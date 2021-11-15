Advertisement

Beloit Police mourning officer who died from COVID-19 complications

Beloit Police Officer Daniel Daly died on Nov. 15, 2021, from COVID-19 complications.
Beloit Police Officer Daniel Daly died on Nov. 15, 2021, from COVID-19 complications.(Beloit Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Dept. is mourning the loss Monday of a longtime officer who died earlier in the day from complications stemming from COVID-19.

In a statement, the police department announced the death of Daniel J. Daly, who has served the city of Beloit for more than 23 years. In a statement, BPD described him as a “dedicated and valued member of our department,” and pointed out he was awarded a City of Beloit Police Department officer spotlight last year.

“Our entire Beloit Police Department family mourns the passing of Officer Dan Daly,” Chief Andre Sayles said. “Our love and condolences go out to Dan’s wife and children and all those with whom he served.”

The department indicated that the 48-year-old Daly is survived by his wife and two children.

A law enforcement procession will escort his body from the hospital to the funeral home. Officers will the remain by his side until funeral services are complete. He will be buried with Law Enforcement honors, BPD said, noting that funeral arrangements are still pending.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

