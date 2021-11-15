Alcohol-related injuries are on the rise and police are trying to figure out why

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 2,700 people have been injured in alcohol-related crashes across Wisconsin through October of 2021.

According to state DOT records, it’s the most OWI-related injuries since 2017.

That steady, rising trend is causing concern for local law enforcement focused on trying to prevent crashes.

“The only difference between them and a fatal crash, most of the time, is just that half a second difference in impact area, and not wearing a seat belt. Those are the two primary things, and we get lucky and we don’t have a fatal crash, and instead it’s an injury crash,” explains Captain Dan Sandberg, director of patrol division for the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

In Brown County, 102 people were injured in some kind of OWI-related crash in the first 10 months of 2021.

Last year, there were 86 alcohol related crashes in that same time.

Investigators say a lower number last year would make sense during the height of the pandemic as fewer people traveled.

But as they looked closer, there were even fewer OWI-related injuries the year before, in 2019.

Statewide, OWI-injury cases have been steadily increasing the last four years.

Why is still the big question.

Sandberg points to the three ‘E’s.

Enforcement is there, including repeated deployments of OWI Task Forces.

Engineering is changing as well, with multiple improvements made to roadways, many of which we showed you in First Alert Investigations recently.

That leaves education.

“We’re always trying to brainstorm and trying to figure out ways for the education portion,” says Sandberg. “And a big part of that involves trying to get to those younger drivers to try and build those good habits as they get older. (We’re) trying to get a program going here in Brown County to impact teen driving and older driving... looking at a couple impact areas in De Pere and Green Bay with crashes (where) we’re seeing hot spots.”

Sandberg also thinks technology and a car’s design may be preventing more deaths, thus increasing the likelihood of injuries.

“People look at cars today and how they fold up in a crash and they are just demolished compared to the cars built 30 years ago, but the thing is those cars are designed to crumple that way to protect the occupants inside the vehicle,” he explains. “So, yes, cars are designed much better, that it makes it safer for people to survive crashes, but the big thing on that is if you’re not wearing your seat belt, all those improvements, depending on what’s going on in that crash, it’s not going to save you if you’re not wearing your seat belt.”

With the holidays and winter weather approaching, Sandberg says it’s important to start emphasizing Safe Ride programs and choosing designated drivers now.

“Just making those plans so you don’t end up at that moment you think it’s inconvenient and you get in the car and drive and then it ends up costing you or somebody else an injury or their life,” he adds.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.