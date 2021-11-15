Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Satellite explosions threaten International Space Station

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Watch the skies later this week for a partial lunar eclipse. Just shy of a total eclipse (97% coverage), it’ll be the longest partial eclipse of the century. Stay tuned with 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES this week for more information!

Today Brad wants to talk about dangers threatening the International Space Station. We’ve reported before on space debris, but this time the debris is being created INTENTIONALLY. Last week, the ISS had to fire its rockets to avoid a collision with space junk created by the explosion of a Chinese satellite. And it’s already happened again -- this time with the intentional explosion of a Russian satellite.

Brad has the details in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

