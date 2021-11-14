Advertisement

Report: Storms in Egypt leave 3 dead, unleash scorpions that sting more than 500

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2019 photo, scorpions wander in a tank after being captured in Lost...
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2019 photo, scorpions wander in a tank after being captured in Lost Dutchman State Park, Ariz. Severe storms in Egypt forced scorpions from their homes. More than 500 people were stung.(AP Photo/Peter Prengaman)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO (AP) — Heavy rain and flooding in a southern province in Egypt have left three people dead and more than 500 others hospitalized from scorpion stings, state-run media reported.

Downpours, hail and thunder in the province of Aswan over the weekend forced local authorities to suspend school classes Sunday, Gov. Ashraf Attia said.

The storms forced scorpions from their hiding places into many houses across the province, Attia added. He said at least 503 people were hospitalized after suffering scorpion stings and that all of them were discharged after they were given anti-venom doses.

Acting Health Minister Khalid Abdel-Ghafar said in a statement that no deaths were reported from scorpion stings.

Photos and video footage circulated on social media showed flooded streets and damaged houses, vehicles and agricultural farms.

The Al-Ahram daily reported the deaths, citing Ehab Hanafy, the Health Ministry’s Undersecretary in Aswan. It did not elaborate on the cause.

The rainfall also caused power outages.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel and Laci Lybrand of South Carolina are die-hard Packer fans attending their first game...
After Christmas card from Aaron Rodgers, South Carolina Packer fans attend 1st game
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Green Bay police squad cars
Woman charged with dognapping in Green Bay
Luis Morales
Restaurant owner pleads guilty in federal drug case
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws before an NFL football game against the...
Rodgers activated from COVID-19 list

Latest News

Scammers targeting tutors
Sunday Consumer Alert
Early Snow & Cold Conditions!
First Alert Forecast: Snow Continues Across the Area!
Police units parked outside gas station in downtown Green Bay
Green Bay Police Department investigating incident at gas station
Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University two weeks ago. The...
18-year-old missing from Michigan State University