Multiple shots fired outside Club Bristol

(WPTA)
By Sasha VanAllen
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOWN OF BRISTOL, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple shots were fired Sunday morning in the parking lot of Club Bristol , according to The Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

In an incident report, deputies say they were called to the shots fired incident around 12:20 a.m. at 7653 County Highway N. in the Town of Bristol.

According to officials, a large group of people gathered outside the club before the shorts were fired.

Many vehicles were reported leaving the area before law enforcement arrived to the scene.

Multiple shell casings were found in the parking.

An investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shots fired incident should call the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at (608) 255-2345.

