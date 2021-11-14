Advertisement

Hundreds surprise 6-year-old boy battling Leukemia outside his home in Menominee

First-grader Miles Sorensen receives a huge surprise from his classmates and community members
First-grader Miles Sorensen receives a huge surprise from his classmates and community members(WBAY)
By Megan Kernan
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - First-grader Miles Sorensen from Menominee was recently diagnosed with Leukemia, and on Saturday his community showed their love to him and his family as they walked and ran “miles for Miles.”

More than 500 people rallied together for the six-year-old who found out last month he has Leukemia.

“We’re actually starting here at school and walking or running past his house. Because of his Leukemia, Miles has not been in school for the last couple of weeks because he can’t, he has to make sure that he stays healthy and safe now that he’s getting chemo his immune system is down,” said Kristi Peanosky, secretary, Saint John Paul II Catholic Academy.

Miles is a first-grader at Saint John Paul II Catholic Academy in Menominee, Michigan.

Parents and staff organized a free Fun Run to surprise him outside his home on Saturday morning.

“We’re excited to go walk past Miles’ house on this walk today and see him and I think it’ll be nice because we haven’t seen him in a long time,” said Judah Peanosky, 4th grade student, Saint John Paul II Catholic Academy.

In the crowd was Peshtigo High School senior, Logan Smith, who has never met Miles before.

“I was in second grade, 8 years old, so very similar scenario. Kind of just came out of nowhere, and I mean shocked the entire family,” said Smith.

After beating Leukemia himself, Smith says he shares an unbreakable bond with Miles. Which is why the Peshtigo Cross Country team joined the support.

“My message to Miles would be to just like keep your head up, just be yourself, don’t change who you are because you have this going on. Just enjoy the time that you have, throughout this entire journey,” Smith explained.

A few boxes of voluntary donations were made available outside of the school and the Sorensen’s home.

The look on Miles’ face said it all as he waved to all his friends. He and his family were blown away by the amount of support.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Morales
Restaurant owner pleads guilty in federal drug case
Green Bay police squad cars
Woman charged with dognapping in Green Bay
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Alan T Finch, 33, of Luxemburg, Wisconsin appeared before a Kewaunee County Circuit Judge on...
Kewaunee County man accused of severe child abuse appears in court
generic police lights
16-year-old charged as adult with attempting to kill girlfriend in Shawano County

Latest News

The lighting of the Door County Maritime Museum’s largest artifact, the Tugboat John Purves,...
Door County Maritime Museum celebrates annual tugboat lighting and start to Merry-Time Festival of Trees
November 12 Birthday Club
November 12 Birthday Club
Eco-friendly ornaments
Kids to learn about eco-friendly STEM for America Recycles Day
Toys for Tots logo
Toys for Tots