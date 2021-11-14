Advertisement

How much snow did you receive from 11/13-11/14?

Snowy view from our deck this November morning.
Snowy view from our deck this November morning.(Michelle Brady)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Much of northeast Wisconsin woke up to snowfall that had accumulated during the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has listed the following snowfall totals in its preliminary storm report. By Saturday night, a winter weather advisory had been issued for nearly the entire Action 2 News viewing area.

  • Two Rivers - 4.5 inches
  • Plover - 4.3 inches
  • Hamburg - 4.3 inches
  • Stiles - 4.0 inches
  • Ashwaubenon - 3.9 inches
  • Abrams - 3.9 inches
  • Rosholt - 3.7 inches
  • Stevens point - 3.7 inches
  • Wausau - 3.7 inches
  • Polonia - 3.5 inches
  • Shawano - 3.5 inches
  • Lake Tomahawk - 3.5 inches
  • Blaine - 3.2 inches
  • Amherst - 3.2 inches
  • Poy Sippi - 3.2 inches
  • Appleton - 3.0 inches
  • Knowlton - 3.0 inches
  • Tomahawk - 3.0 inches
  • Suring - 3.0 inches
  • Pitts ville - 3.0 inches
  • Forestville - 3.0 inches
  • Weston - 2.9 inches
  • Saint Nazianz - 2.9 inches
  • White Lake - 2.8 inches
  • Denmark - 2.7 inches
  • Rhinelander - 2.6 inches
  • Antigo - 2.5 inches
  • Manitowoc - 2.5 inches
  • Fish Creek - 2.5 inches
  • Stratford - 2.5 inches
  • Shiocton - 2.3 inches
  • Argonne - 2.3 inches
  • Eagle River - 2.1 inches
  • Amberg - 2.1 inches
  • Manitowish Waters - 2.0 inches
  • Peshtigo - 2.0 inches
  • Chilton - 2.0 inches
  • Phelps - 2.0 inches
  • Oshkosh - 2.0 inches
  • Washington Island - 2.0 inches
  • New London - 2.0 inches
  • Saint Germain - 2.0 inches
  • Woodruff - 2.0 inches
  • Pella - 2.0 inches
  • Wisconsin Rapids - 1.9 inches
  • Athelstane - 1.5 inches
  • Zittau - 1.0 inch

