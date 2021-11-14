How much snow did you receive from 11/13-11/14?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Much of northeast Wisconsin woke up to snowfall that had accumulated during the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has listed the following snowfall totals in its preliminary storm report. By Saturday night, a winter weather advisory had been issued for nearly the entire Action 2 News viewing area.

Two Rivers - 4.5 inches

Plover - 4.3 inches

Hamburg - 4.3 inches

Stiles - 4.0 inches

Ashwaubenon - 3.9 inches

Abrams - 3.9 inches

Rosholt - 3.7 inches

Stevens point - 3.7 inches

Wausau - 3.7 inches

Polonia - 3.5 inches

Shawano - 3.5 inches

Lake Tomahawk - 3.5 inches

Blaine - 3.2 inches

Amherst - 3.2 inches

Poy Sippi - 3.2 inches

Appleton - 3.0 inches

Knowlton - 3.0 inches

Tomahawk - 3.0 inches

Suring - 3.0 inches

Pitts ville - 3.0 inches

Forestville - 3.0 inches

Weston - 2.9 inches

Saint Nazianz - 2.9 inches

White Lake - 2.8 inches

Denmark - 2.7 inches

Rhinelander - 2.6 inches

Antigo - 2.5 inches

Manitowoc - 2.5 inches

Fish Creek - 2.5 inches

Stratford - 2.5 inches

Shiocton - 2.3 inches

Argonne - 2.3 inches

Eagle River - 2.1 inches

Amberg - 2.1 inches

Manitowish Waters - 2.0 inches

Peshtigo - 2.0 inches

Chilton - 2.0 inches

Phelps - 2.0 inches

Oshkosh - 2.0 inches

Washington Island - 2.0 inches

New London - 2.0 inches

Saint Germain - 2.0 inches

Woodruff - 2.0 inches

Pella - 2.0 inches

Wisconsin Rapids - 1.9 inches

Athelstane - 1.5 inches

Zittau - 1.0 inch

UPDATE ❄️ | As of 9:10 AM this morning, the storm total snow at our office was 3.9".



To view snow reports in/near your location: https://t.co/3SJAkZSfUl

#wiwx — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) November 14, 2021

