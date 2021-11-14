Advertisement

Green Bay Police Department investigating incident at gas station

Police units parked outside gas station in downtown Green Bay
Police units parked outside gas station in downtown Green Bay
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An official with the Green Bay Police Department confirmed with Action 2 News that investigators are looking into an incident at the Marathon gas station on Walnut and Monroe.

No more information was shared about the incident, but Action 2 News was at the scene.

Several police units surrounded the property from around 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Crime scene tape was placed around the perimeter. A unit was blocking part of Walnut St.

More information will be posted as soon as it’s released.

