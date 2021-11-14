Advertisement

GAME BLOG: Packers take on Seahawks at snowy Lambeau Field

Snow is seen at Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the...
Snow is seen at Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks will be playing in snowy conditions Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

The Packers (7-2) are returning home after playing four of the last five games on the road and hope to continue their winning streak against the Seahawks (3-5) after coming off a loss last week. The Packers have won nine straight home games against the Seahawks, which includes playoffs. In addition, the Packers are one of two teams to be undefeated at home this season – the other being the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While most of the snow fell during the overnight and morning hours, a few flurries are expected at the start of Sunday’s game, and winds will be blustery. CLICK HERE for your tailgating and game forecast.

As Action 2 News first reported Saturday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been activated from the COVID-19 list and is expected to play Sunday. Rodgers had tested positive earlier this month and missed last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Seahawks will also have their quarterback, Russell Wilson, back after he broke his finger, causing him to miss three games.

RELATED: Seahawks’ Wilson to return vs. Packers

Meanwhile, the Packers announced DL Kenny Clark and CB Eric Stokes are both active for Sunday’s game after being listed as questionable on the previous injury report.

Inactive players for the Packers:

  • WR Equanimeous St. Brown
  • S Vernon Scott
  • TE Dominque Dafney
  • T David Bakhtiari
  • DL Kingsley Keke

Inactive players for the Seahawks:

  • CB Bless Austin
  • LB Cody Barton

This week also marks the beginning of a major point in the Packers’ schedule. They play six of its final eight regular-season games against the NFC.

The Seahawks lost by five the last time the teams met, which was the NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 12 last year at Lambeau. During that game, Davante Adams set a single-game franchise playoff record with 160 receiving yards on 8 catches, as well as two touchdowns.

Pete Carroll is in his 12th season as head coach for the Seahawks. He has been to the divisional round in seven of the 11 seasons as coach, and also won two NFC championship games and one Super Bowl.

The Packers are looking to extend their lead over other teams in the NFC North. The Detroit Lions (0-8) are visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3), while the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) are visiting the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3). The Chicago Bears (3-6) are on a bye this week.

Currently, the Packers are 5-1 against other NFC teams this season and are tied for first in the conference with the Los Angles Rams for the best winning percentage. In addition, the Packers are tied with not only the Rams, but the Tennessee Titans for the second-best record in the NFL. All three of them are behind the Arizona Cardinals.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. The game will air on CBS.

As always, the Action 2 Sports team will provide updates here throughout the game, and will have game reaction tonight following the 10 p.m. news on Sunday Sports Night Cover 2.

