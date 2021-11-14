First ever ‘Fox Valley Vintage Fest’ brought hundreds to Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The name of the game in Oshkosh on Sunday was thrifting and vintage collecting as the community welcomes its first Oshkosh Vintage Fest.

Hundreds of shoppers couldn’t wait to get their hands on something unique at the Oshkosh Convention Center.

The turnout is one of many reasons Oshkosh native, Kinni Peters, says she wanted to bring this one-of-a-kind event to the Fox Valley.

“I am amazed, I really did not expect such an amazing turnout right out of the gate. A lot of us don’t have brick and mortars, we’re mostly online through Depop or various websites or our own websites. So, it’s just really cool to have everyone pop-up and represent themselves,” said Peters.

More than 70 vendors from all over the Midwest packed the Convention Center.

Peters says there’s not another Vintage Fest in this area, of the same size.

“I think the nearest event that even comes close to this is Illinois Vintage Fest,” Peters explained.

The Illinois Vintage Fest organizer, Shayne Kelly, gave Peters the push she needed to get started.

“I kind of encouraged her to throw this one in her area because she wanted to do something cool for the community,” said Kelly.

Many vendors present were deeply impacted by the pandemic, including Sarah Emerson and her husband from Minneapolis who lost their jobs.

“We started collecting vintage a little bit more and then thought why don’t we just start building relationships and start selling this to the public. We started having fun, making goofy TikToks just for fun because we had all this time, and it really just took off. And now it’s our full-time job,” said Emerson.

Peters says she wanted the event to appeal to everybody.

“Sustainable fashion is really where it’s at, we are literally taking things and keeping them from stacking up in a landfill somewhere,” said Peters.

The Vintage Fest had everything from clothing, toys, shoes, and home decor.

“Anything from just about the 1950′s into the early 2000′s, you need it, we’ve got it. Literally, there’s so much to see,” Peters said.

Giving back to the community is the most important aspect of it all to Peters. “Our vendors are donating 10% to Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Center to support their mission of supporting women and children leaving terrible situations and getting support they need.”

The Oshkosh Vintage Fest is just getting started, Peters has plans to do a second one coming up this Spring.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.