FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY AS SNOW CONTINUES...

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY UNTIL NOON

The first accumulating snow event of the season began overnight and has continued through this morning. Roads have become slick in many spots, and the combination of additional snowfall and temperatures at or below freezing, will allow for hazardous travel conditions through the rest of the morning.

In general, for total accumulations since last night, most locations will have picked up 1″ to 3″ when all is said and done . Lighter amounts less than 1″ are more likely north of Green Bay towards the UP border region. Parts of Central WI have picked up over 3″. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for most counties here in NE Wisconsin until noon, as an additonal 1-2″ of accumulating snowfall still remains possible this morning.

Most of the snow showers will taper off from Northwest to Southeast through the early afternoon, but a few flurries will be possible early on during the Packers game. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 30s, but blustery NW winds sustained at 10-20 mph with higher gusts will keep wind chill values in the 20s throughout the duration of the game. Wear layers of clothes if you’re planning on attending the game, as it sure is going to be cold out there!

Tomorrow will start with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will increase throughout the day. A few flakes could fly tomorrow afternoon and evening, but it doesn’t look like we will see any accumulations. A brief warm up is coming Tuesday into Wednesday (40s and perhaps some 50s) and our wind machine will crank back up through the middle of the week.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: N/NW 10-20+ MPH

MONDAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: Snow gradual ends. Total accumulations generally 1-3″. Locally higher amounts. Blustery & cold all day. HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Early sun, then clouds. Stray PM flakes. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible late. HIGH: 47 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy. HIGH: 49 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Windy. Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Chance of a shower late. HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Chance of showers or wintry mix. HIGH: 44

