First Alert Update: Green Bay Police search for suspect after woman shot and killed at gas station Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- The Green Bay Police Department is looking for the person responsible for killing a 26-year-old woman at a gas station Sunday morning.

According to Green Bay Police, gunshots were reported at the Marathon Gas station on the 600 block of East Walnut Street at 2:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say the woman was shot multiple times and taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Lt. Beguhn said the suspect is not in custody, but the incident is ‘not believed to be a random act.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208 and reference report # 21-265025. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at www.432stop.com.

Action 2 News will continue to update this story as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.