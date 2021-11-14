Advertisement

First Alert Update: Green Bay Police search for suspect after woman shot and killed at gas station Sunday

Police units parked outside gas station in downtown Green Bay
Police units parked outside gas station in downtown Green Bay(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- The Green Bay Police Department is looking for the person responsible for killing a 26-year-old woman at a gas station Sunday morning.

According to Green Bay Police, gunshots were reported at the Marathon Gas station on the 600 block of East Walnut Street at 2:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say the woman was shot multiple times and taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Lt. Beguhn said the suspect is not in custody, but the incident is ‘not believed to be a random act.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208 and reference report # 21-265025. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at www.432stop.com.

Action 2 News will continue to update this story as the investigation continues.

