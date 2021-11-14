Advertisement

Family says Black girl, 10, who died by suicide was bullied

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah school district says Friday it will open an independent investigation into alleged bullying of a 10-year-old girl who died by suicide.

The family of Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor says she was harassed by fellow students for being Black and having autism. They accuse the district of not doing enough to protect their daughter after they reported the bullying to the school.

The outside probe marks an escalation of action after the Davis School District said earlier this week it was doing its own investigation and that it had responded appropriately.

The district was recently reprimanded by the U.S. Department of Justice for failing to address widespread racial discrimination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel and Laci Lybrand of South Carolina are die-hard Packer fans attending their first game...
After Christmas card from Aaron Rodgers, South Carolina Packer fans attend 1st game
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Green Bay police squad cars
Woman charged with dognapping in Green Bay
Luis Morales
Restaurant owner pleads guilty in federal drug case
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws before an NFL football game against the...
Rodgers activated from COVID-19 list

Latest News

The 10-year-old girl's family accuses the school district of not doing enough to protect their...
After 10-year-old's suicide, family alleges bullying, says school ignored complaints
In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending...
Queen Elizabeth sprains back, won’t attend memorial event Sunday
Many older and heavier-set men are opting out of the job over concerns about their risk of...
Struggle to hire Santa actors due to COVID-related issues, staffing agency says
As millions prepare for the upcoming holidays, officials are concerned about a possible spike...
Health officials fear COVID-19 winter surge across US