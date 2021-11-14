Door County Maritime Museum celebrates annual tugboat lighting and start to Merry-Time Festival of Trees

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With temperatures dropping, it certainly feels like the holidays are in the air. However, have you noticed any festive cheer on the water? Well, you still can by visiting the Door County Maritime Museum since their Merry-Time Festival of Trees kicked off today, November 13.

The lighting of the Door County Maritime Museum’s largest artifact, the Tugboat John Purves, brightened up the start of their 10th annual Merry-Time Festival of Trees, a celebration of the holiday season.

Getting all the lights up took a team of volunteers two days.

“One day, we’re doing about 700 lights where the bulbs were not in the fixture,” Paul Graf, second assistant to the chief at the museum, remembered. A tugboat light volunteer who also helps with the museum’s maintenance and giving tours. “The crew had to put the bulbs in each of those receptacles.”

The restored historic tugboat was originally named “The Butterfield” and was built in 1919, making it 102-years-old.

“The lights that are flown on the pendant line, it’s a 160-foot long pendant that’s flown from the stem of the ship to the stern up on the mast,” Door County Maritime Museum executive director, Kevin Osgood, said. “They had to make sure that those were up there, and we had to use a little math to figure out what the give is on that nylon line that the lights are on so that if it stretches in the wind it won’t tear apart the electrical cord.”

Besides marveling at the permanently moored ship on the working waterfront of Sturgeon Bay, museum visitors can also try their luck at winning one of about 45 trees or wreaths being raffled off.

“You walk around the museum; you look at all the different trees and displays; you pick the one that you hope to be able to take home with you, and put your ticket in the basket with a little Christmas wish,” Sam Perlman, deputy director and development manager at Door County Maritime Museum, shared. “Hopefully, some magic will happen and it will go home with you.”

The museum is open seven days a week. The Merry-Time Festival of Trees ends on January 2, 2022.

