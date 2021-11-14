Advertisement

Dog stolen from Wisconsin home returned, suspect arrested

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAZOMANIE, Wis. - Authorities say a woman suspected of stealing a dog from a Mazomanie residence has been arrested and the canine is back home.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a 13-year-old German shorthaired pointer named Jackson was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

There were no signs of forced entry and nothing else was missing from the home.

A deputy received a call Saturday from someone claiming to have Jackson.

The deputy went to the caller’s residence early Sunday morning and found the dog.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a domestic animal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel and Laci Lybrand of South Carolina are die-hard Packer fans attending their first game...
After Christmas card from Aaron Rodgers, South Carolina Packer fans attend 1st game
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Green Bay police squad cars
Woman charged with dognapping in Green Bay
Luis Morales
Restaurant owner pleads guilty in federal drug case
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws before an NFL football game against the...
Rodgers activated from COVID-19 list

Latest News

Consumer First Alert: Scammers targeting tutors
Scammers targeting tutors
Sunday Consumer Alert
Early Snow & Cold Conditions!
First Alert Forecast: Snow Continues Across the Area!
Police units parked outside gas station in downtown Green Bay
Green Bay Police Department investigating incident at gas station