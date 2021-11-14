Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers vs. Seahawks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (7-2) get set to host the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts.’

#1 Aaron Rodgers Returns: The Packers QB has been activated from the Covid Reserve list after a mandatory 10-day period away from the team. Green Bay had won 7 straight before Rodgers missed last week’s game after testing positive.

#2 Russell Wilson Returns: The Seahawks will have the services of their quarterback for the first time in a month. Russell Wilson broke the middle finger on his throwing hand against the Rams and missed the last 3 games. During that time, Seattle went 1-2 with Geno Smith at quarterback. Wilson was cleared to return this week. It will be interesting to see how Wilson is able to grip the football in the first cold game of the year at Lambeau Field.

#3 The Home Team Wins: Quite simply, the home team wins when the Packers meet the Seahawks. The home team was won 9 straight times overall. And The Packers have beaten the Seahawks 9 straight times at Lambeau Field. The last time Seattle won at Green Bay? Was 1999.

Wilson, even when healthy, has played poorly at Lambeau Field. In 2016, he had 1 TD pass and 5 INT in a game with similar weather to what we have today. Overall in his career, Wilson has just 11 TD passes and 10 INT against the Packers in 8 career starts.

#4 Packers’ Defense: Green Bay has the 5th-ranked defense in the NFL. And last week they held Patrick Mahomes in check. The Chiefs gained less than 240 yards and scored only 13 points. The Packers’ defense gave up 38 points in the season opener, but Green Bay has only given up 17 points per game since. That unit has blossomed under the leadership of defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

#5 Special Teams Concerns: The Packers lost last week because of their poor special teams performance. Jordan Love didn’t light the world on fire in his first start at quarterback, but he is not the reason they lost. Hardly. The special teams gave away 9 points in a 6-point loss. Laces out led to a missed field goal. Then poor blocking led another field goal to be blocked. And then? Amari Rodgers failed to field a punt and it bounced off Malik Taylor’s leg, where it was recovered by KC inside the 10-yard line. The Packers defense stood tall to only surrender a field goal. Special teams needs to be fixed. Again. It seems to be a problem every year for the Packers, in some form or fashion.

Prediction: Packers 31, Seahawks 23

