Consumer First Alert: Scammers targeting tutors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new scam making the rounds is targeting tutors - often students trying to earn extra money by helping others. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) says the scammers are targeting tutors who advertise their services on social media, or listing websites such as Craigslist.

Here’s how it works: A person texts or emails, saying they aren’t local, and offer to pay in advance for several tutoring sessions, then sends a check which looks real, and tells the tutor to deposit it and send some of the money back.

The administrator of the Wisconsin Division of Consumer Protection says it’s a classic overpayment scam with a new target.

“It’s a variation of the advanced payment scam we often see, that where someone sends you a check and it’s for more than what it costs,” said Lara Sutherlin, of the Wisconsin Division of Trade and Consumer Protection. “I’m glad you’re highlighting this because it’s true, these scams can show up anywhere and they just get more and more sophisticated. It’s always good to talk about the new variation.”

Sutherlin says they’ve becoming more frequent, saying in the last month, the state has received five reports of this tutor scam.

“You know a lot of times, like the person who told me about this - he caught it, and he didn’t report it. He understood. But when we’re seeing these and they are pretty tricky - do your homework. When we’re getting complaints that means it’s happening in our community. It’s just the tip of the iceberg,” said Sutherlin. “These scammers are often overseas. Particularly in the tutoring community, if it’s English as a second language, or math, you can imagine there are a lot of people who legitimately need tutoring services, and you may be dealing with international students, so your radar may not be up.”

Sutherlin says these scammers will build a relationship with a tutor messaging or even calling, getting them to believe their story. She adds anytime someone offers you money and asks you to pay them back a portion of it, that’s a scam.

According to the DATCP, the scammer will have a reason for the excess payment, such as covering a child’s travel or living expenses while in the U.S., or they owe someone in the U.S. money. The DATCP goes on to say the scammer will direct a person to deposit the cashier’s check into your bank account and once the check clears, they’ll “trust you” to send them - or somebody else- the extra money via bank transfer or Western Union.

Afterwards, officials say the bank will accept the scammer’s check as valid because it will be printed with a real bank’s name, as well as legitimate routing and account numbers. A few days later, the DATCP says the check will clear, and the money will be available, but it won’t be until weeks later that you learn the check is fake, and the money will be removed from the account, and the bank will hold you responsible for the entire amount.

To report a scam, call the Wisconsin Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-422-7128. You can also report a scam by emailing THIS ADDRESS and requesting a complaint form, or by CLICKING HERE.

