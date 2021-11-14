Advertisement

CHILLY START TO THE WORK WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The coming week is going to feature up and down temperatures, more wind, but not a lot of moisture. We may have a better chance at more rain or snow by next Saturday.

Thinning clouds, lighter wind, and fresh snowpack should allow for a chilly night tonight. We expect lows in the 20s and upper 10s across the area. Wind chill values could drop as low as the mid 10s overnight.

Monday should start off with some sun but clouds are expected to filter in during the day. A few afternoon flakes are possible by the afternoon. Highs top out in the mid 30s.

A quick warm up is on track for Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday. Temperatures in the 40s are likely and some spots could briefly hit 50°. Don’t get used to it, temperatures drop by Wednesday afternoon. There is a chance of a few showers Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday but moisture looks pretty limited.

As for the wind... it will be pretty light on Monday but the wind machine cranks back up Tuesday afternoon. Blustery conditions should hang around Wednesday and Thursday as well. A few more snow flakes or snow showers could through Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: WSW 3-10 MPH

TUESDAY: SE 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Thinning clouds. Cold. LOW: 21

MONDAY: Early sun, then clouds. Stray PM flakes. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible late. HIGH: 45 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy. HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly clouds & breezy. Passing snow showers possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Chance of snow or rain showers. HIGH: 42 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: A few flakes possible. HIGH: 38

