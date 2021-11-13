WATCHING FOR LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT

Temperatures this morning are starting off cold in the 30s. By the afternoon, most will see highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Although we could see some decent breaks of sun early on, clouds will thicken throughout the course of the day. By tonight, our next weathermaker will bring us our first chance of accumulating snow this season.

A fast-moving storm system will bring slushy, wet snow into tomorrow morning. An inch or two of snow for most seems reasonable. While roads will be fine today, tonight and into tomorrow morning, travel could become slippery... especially west of the Fox Valley, where we could see some accumulations amount to a little over 2 inches. While the steady snow should be gone, it wouldn’t be surprising if there were a few leftover snowflakes around Lambeau Field during the Packers-Seahawks game.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy and blustery with temps in the 30s and a north wind gusting to 25 mph. Wind chills will hold close to 30° for most of the day. Skies may clear some by the evening, and lows will settle into the lower half of the 20s for Monday morning. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds by Monday, and winds will die down quite a bit. Look for a high in the upper half of the 30s.

Temperatures will turn mild briefly by the middle of the next work week. Clouds will thicken on Tuesday as a breezy southwest wind kicks up. Morning lows will still be in the 20s, but we should get into the upper 40s by the afternoon. Tuesday night will also be mild with lows in the 30s. The mild air continues Wednesday, but temperatures will drop again to end out the week.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW/W 10-20+ MPH

SUNDAY: N 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds... clouds thicken late. Blustery. Light snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Snow showers, mainly in the morning. A slushy inch or two is possible. Colder. HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Milder, but breezy. A few showers late? HIGH: 48 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Breezy and mostly cloudy, but likely dry. HIGH: 45 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Windy and cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. Flakes north. HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a weaker wind. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 40

