WATCH: Operation Football Level 4 Playoffs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin celebrated 3 area teams punching their tickets to Camp Randall for the WIAA State Football Championships. St. Mary’s Springs in D6 + Coleman & Reedsville in D7 punched their tickets to state.

Also on Friday night Appleton North surrendered a 19-3 halftime lead to fall to Franklin in Division 1. Menasha fell in Division 3, while Freedom fell in Division 4. Watch our highlights here. The 3 winners are in the video above with Appleton North’s highlights from the Game of the Week below.

