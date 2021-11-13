Advertisement

WATCH: Operation Football Level 4 Playoffs

St. Mary’s Springs in D6 + Coleman & Reedsville in D7 punched their tickets to state
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin celebrated 3 area teams punching their tickets to Camp Randall for the WIAA State Football Championships. St. Mary’s Springs in D6 + Coleman & Reedsville in D7 punched their tickets to state.

Also on Friday night Appleton North surrendered a 19-3 halftime lead to fall to Franklin in Division 1. Menasha fell in Division 3, while Freedom fell in Division 4. Watch our highlights here. The 3 winners are in the video above with Appleton North’s highlights from the Game of the Week below.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic police lights
16-year-old charged as adult with attempting to kill girlfriend in Shawano County
Luis Morales
Restaurant owner pleads guilty in federal drug case
Alan T Finch, 33, of Luxemburg, Wisconsin appeared before a Kewaunee County Circuit Judge on...
Kewaunee County man accused of severe child abuse appears in court
Green Bay police are investigating shooting on University Avenue.
Police: 1 arrested following University Avenue shooting, “rare and very dangerous gun” recovered
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Wisconsin reports over 3,000 COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a row

Latest News

Coleman Football
Coleman prepares for second ever Level 4 playoff game
Coleman Football
Coleman football prepares for Level 4 Playoffs
The state semifinals are nearly set after another busy night under the lights. Action 2 Sports'...
Operation Football: Playoffs Level 3
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin will be well represented at the Resch Center...
Northeast Wisconsin dominates in girls volleyball semifinals, Kaukauna boys upset