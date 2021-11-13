SNOW TONIGHT, BLUSTERY & COLD SUNDAY

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TONIGHT & SUNDAY MORNING

The first accumulating snow event for our area is on tap as an Albert Clipper system races through the region. Some slick spots are possible where heavier bursts of snow occur tonight into the first part of Sunday.

In general, a swath of 1″ to 3″ of snow is expected to fall across our area. Lighter amounts less than 1″ are more likely north of Green Bay towards the UP border region, while a good 2-3″ or more is favored south and west of the Fox Cities. At this time, 1-2″ looks reasonable for Green Bay and the Fox Cities. Snow will develop this evening and be reasonably light to start. Steadier snow should move in during the overnight hours. The activity should wind down by midday Sunday with just a few lingering flakes possible going into the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 20s to low 30s tonight so most of this snow should be of the sticky, wet variety. Look for accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces. Some slick spots are possible on road surfaces, especially where heavier bursts of snow occur. Winds will be in the 5-10 mph range overnight.

Highs Sunday will remain in the mid to upper 30s but blustery NW winds 10-20 mph with higher gusts will keep wind chill values in the 20s. Bundle up if you’ll be tailgating or venturing to the Packers game!

There could be a few snow flakes or snow showers around Monday afternoon as a warm front moves out general direction. It doesn’t look like much now but we’ll continue to monitor things. A brief warm up is coming Tuesday into Wednesday (40s and perhaps some 50s) but things will turn colder again by Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NNW 10-20+ MPH

MONDAY: WSW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Areas of snow develop. LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Snow tapers in the morning. Total accumulations generally 1-3″. Blustery & cold all day. mainly HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few afternoon snow showers are possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. HIGH: 45 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy. HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Breezy. Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Chance of a shower. HIGH: 39 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Chance of showers. HIGH: 44

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.