Report: Rodgers meets return-to-play protocols

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws before an NFL football game against the...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ Mast | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Reports say Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has met the return-to-play protocols set by the NFL and the NFLPA.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, sources tell him the MVP quarterback has remained asymptomatic from COVID-19 after testing positive for it it on November 2nd.

If cleared, the Packers will need to activate Rodgers by 3 p.m. CT Saturday for Sunday’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks. In order to play, he has to nest negative twice within 24 hours.

Check back for updates.

RELATED: Report: Packers, Rodgers and Lazard fined for violating COVID-19 protocols

