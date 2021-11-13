Report: Rodgers meets return-to-play protocols

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Reports say Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has met the return-to-play protocols set by the NFL and the NFLPA.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, sources tell him the MVP quarterback has remained asymptomatic from COVID-19 after testing positive for it it on November 2nd.

If cleared, the Packers will need to activate Rodgers by 3 p.m. CT Saturday for Sunday’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks. In order to play, he has to nest negative twice within 24 hours.

