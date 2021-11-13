Advertisement

Rep. Gallagher visits unique high school diesel program

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) toured the newly-launched Ahnapee Diesel Center Friday.

It’s Wisconsin’s first diesel-only high school program, and about 1 of 20 nationwide.

The program is available to high school students in the Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark and Kewaunee school districts.

It gives students the opportunity to earn dual credits toward high school graduation and a one-year technical diploma toward Northeast Wisconsin Technical College’s diesel maintenance technician program.

Gallagher says the program helps meet a large demand.

“We’re struggling to get enough people into the many jobs we have available, and in part that’s because our academic system, our K through 12 system is not really geared towards kids going right into the workforce. For decades it’s been all about getting kids to go to a four-year college, which is great for some kids, but what this program is all about, in my mind, is opening up an alternative career pathway.”

