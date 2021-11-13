North Pole Christmas Village opens in new Calumet County location

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re looking to get into the holiday mood early this year, you might want to plan a trip to the Chilton area, which is the new site for the North Pole Christmas Village.

As the first snowflakes fall, the lights are on, and music is blaring as the North Pole Christmas Village opened Friday for the holiday season in a new location at N5207 Lemke Road, east of Chilton.

This year, there’s plenty of extras, including a newly constructed indoor display area.

Owner Troy Campbell said, “When you come in it’s a destination, you basically come in our lobby here, we have our bakery here, we have our room where Santa sits, and control center. Then they can sign the guest book, scavenger hunt and then proceed thru the main display.”

Campbell says the move comes after a year of challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and just this past week the loss of his son, Christopher at the age of 34.

He added, “This year is very special because we lost my son last week and he loved Christmas. So this is more of a driving force, and we have a lot of people who are disabled, and all of the displays are designed for like, autistic children, children that don’t have anything and families that don’t have anything.”

There’s 26 different displays inside, and 15 more outside.

Everything is original and hand made from the penguins on the ice skating rink, to the park where the bears are singing Christmas carols.

Over the past 17 years, Campbell says he’s had visitors from 45 countries, and every state in the US, except Nevada.

“It doesn’t cost a penny to get in unless you want to buy something out of the gift shop and that. We are non profit. It all goes back into the display to keep it running year after year,” he added.

The display is open from now until January 2nd, every night from 5 to 9 PM except on Christmas Eve.

