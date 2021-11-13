Advertisement

Newborns at UnityPoint Health-Meriter receive sweaters inspired by Mister Rogers

Newborns Presley and Ira were born Saturday and will receive their very own red sweater...
Newborns Presley and Ira were born Saturday and will receive their very own red sweater inspired by Mister Rogers from UnityPoint-Meriter.(UnityPoint Health – Meriter)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As people think about ways to be kind to each other on World Kindness Day Saturday, one local hospital is welcoming its newborns into the world in outfits inspired by many people’s childhood hero.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter shared Saturday that all babies born on Saturday will be given red cardigans, inspired by none other than the beloved Mister Rogers.

Mister Rogers was known for his messages of kindness on his children’s television series “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and always welcomed people in as his neighbor, explained Chief Nursing Executive Sherry Casali.

“Fred Rogers once said, ‘There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind,” Casali said. “Over the course of the last several years, we’ve seen just how important it is to treat one another with kindness and respect.”

Casali continued, saying Meriter hopes Mister Rogers’ message and the sweaters serve as inspiration to the community.

“We hope these little red sweaters inspire everyone to put a little more kindness into the world today, so these babies can grow up in an even friendlier and more accepting community,” Casali said. “Let’s show each other how much we truly matter.”

Meriter expects to give out 10 to 15 sweaters to babies born on Saturday.

The hospital also encouraged the community to visit its Facebook page to share how you are showing kindness Saturday.

“There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is...

Posted by UnityPoint Health - Meriter on Saturday, November 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Morales
Restaurant owner pleads guilty in federal drug case
Green Bay police squad cars
Woman charged with dognapping in Green Bay
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Alan T Finch, 33, of Luxemburg, Wisconsin appeared before a Kewaunee County Circuit Judge on...
Kewaunee County man accused of severe child abuse appears in court
generic police lights
16-year-old charged as adult with attempting to kill girlfriend in Shawano County

Latest News

Duck hunter, dog rescued after boat capsizes in Beaver Dam
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws before an NFL football game against the...
Report: Rodgers meets return-to-play protocols
Milwaukee crash kills one teen, hospitalizes another
Curtis L. Curry, 26, an inmate at the Green County jail was out on Huber and failed to return...
Green County Jail inmate missing from Huber release