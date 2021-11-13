Advertisement

Green County Jail inmate missing from Huber release

Curry has ties to the Madison and Janesville areas, with a last known address in Janesville.
Curtis L. Curry, 26, an inmate at the Green County jail was out on Huber and failed to return...
Curtis L. Curry, 26, an inmate at the Green County jail was out on Huber and failed to return from work early this morning.(Green County Sheriff's Department)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding an inmate who failed to return from work early Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, 26-year-old Curtis L. Curry was out on Huber when he disappeared. He is not believed to be a danger to the public.

Curry was last seen wearing an orange and black tie dye hoodie with butterflies and the words ‘take flight’ on it. He also had on a puffy black coat, black cap, jeans and red athletics shoes.

Curry has ties to the Madison and Janesville areas, with a last known address in Janesville, the Sheriff’s Office said.

If you have seen this person, contact the Green County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 328-9400 or you local law enforcement agency.

AWOL Inmate: Curtis L. Curry, 26, an inmate at the Green County jail was out on Huber and failed to return from work...

Posted by Green County WI Sheriff's Office on Saturday, November 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Morales
Restaurant owner pleads guilty in federal drug case
Green Bay police squad cars
Woman charged with dognapping in Green Bay
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Alan T Finch, 33, of Luxemburg, Wisconsin appeared before a Kewaunee County Circuit Judge on...
Kewaunee County man accused of severe child abuse appears in court
generic police lights
16-year-old charged as adult with attempting to kill girlfriend in Shawano County

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws before an NFL football game against the...
Report: Rodgers meets return-to-play protocols
Milwaukee crash kills one teen, hospitalizes another
Accumulating Snowfall Possible Tonight!
First Alert Forecast: Our First Accumulating Snowfall of the Season Possible Tonight!
OPERATION FOOTBALL: More round 4 playoff highlights
OPERATION FOOTBALL: More round 4 playoff highlights