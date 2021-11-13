Advertisement

Green Bay Metro Fire Department investigating living room fire

Green Bay Metro Fire Department fire truck (file image)
Green Bay Metro Fire Department fire truck (file image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The fire was out quickly but the investigation will take a little longer.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded at 6:30 Friday night to a fire at a home on the 1000-block of Ethel Ave. on the city’s northwest side. The first engine crew on the scene saw the fire in the living room and extinguished it within 5 minutes.

The family was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation while firefighters ventilated the home, took out furniture that caught fire, and checked the air quality to make sure it was safe to go back in. Damage is estimated at $10,000.

The fire marshal’s office is determining what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic police lights
16-year-old charged as adult with attempting to kill girlfriend in Shawano County
Luis Morales
Restaurant owner pleads guilty in federal drug case
Alan T Finch, 33, of Luxemburg, Wisconsin appeared before a Kewaunee County Circuit Judge on...
Kewaunee County man accused of severe child abuse appears in court
Green Bay police are investigating shooting on University Avenue.
Police: 1 arrested following University Avenue shooting, “rare and very dangerous gun” recovered
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Wisconsin reports over 3,000 COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a row

Latest News

Preparing a flu shot
State health officials warn of rising flu cases
Doctors worry about a "lost generation" of children suffering long-term effects from opioid...
Long-term effects of opioid crisis now being seen in children
A bandage is applied over a flu shot
Flu cases on the rise
The North Pole Village display set up in a backyard in a Kaukauna neighborhood (WBAY photo)
North Pole Christmas Village opens in new Calumet County location