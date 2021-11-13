Green Bay Metro Fire Department investigating living room fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The fire was out quickly but the investigation will take a little longer.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded at 6:30 Friday night to a fire at a home on the 1000-block of Ethel Ave. on the city’s northwest side. The first engine crew on the scene saw the fire in the living room and extinguished it within 5 minutes.

The family was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation while firefighters ventilated the home, took out furniture that caught fire, and checked the air quality to make sure it was safe to go back in. Damage is estimated at $10,000.

The fire marshal’s office is determining what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.