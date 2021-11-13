Advertisement

Duck hunter, dog rescued after boat capsizes in Beaver Dam

(Pixabay)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Beaver Dam first responders rescued a duck hunter and his dog Saturday morning after their boat capsized on a lake.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 5:35 a.m. for the report of a capsized boat and dispatchers were able to determine the call came from somewhere west of Waterworks Park on Beaver Dam Lake.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department arrived at the scene and sent out their watercraft and rescue boat.

Officials found the man and his dog clinging to the overturned boat about 200 yards from the park.

Firefighters were able to safely rescue to man and dog from the water before getting them on the department’s boat.

Firefighters took the pair to shore and paramedics took the man to a clinic where he was treated and released. The Beaver Dam Police Department watched the man’s dog until it could be reunited with its owner.

The fire department later returned to the overturned vessel and towed it to shore, noting officials will remove it from the water later.

Firefighters urged citizens to wear USCG-approved life jackets whenever they are on or near the water.

