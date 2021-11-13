Advertisement

2 children killed, 2 adults injured in shooting outside convenience store in Richmond, Va.

By WWBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Two children are dead, and two adults were injured in a shooting in Richmond.

Police responded to a reported shooting outside of a convenience store at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday, WWBT reported.

Officers found two boys and two adult men at the scene with life-threatening injuries. All four victims were taken to the hospital, where the children died.

The boys were 14 and 9 years old, according to Richmond City Council Member Cynthia Newbille.

“I’m devastated by the tragedy that occurred this evening in our community, two young lives were lost and we extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said. “We will bring those who perpetrated this horrible crime to justice, and we will strengthen our efforts to curb gun violence and address the root causes that lead to these senseless acts.”

Police said officers are on the lookout for a red Lexus and that the driver hit something while leaving the area.

Sources told WWBT the gunshots may have come from rifles.

“There is a vigorous investigation underway and detectives are working to collect the facts in this case. Gun violence leaves everyone traumatized and we must take a stand against violence together,” Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Morales
Restaurant owner pleads guilty in federal drug case
Green Bay police squad cars
Woman charged with dognapping in Green Bay
Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Alan T Finch, 33, of Luxemburg, Wisconsin appeared before a Kewaunee County Circuit Judge on...
Kewaunee County man accused of severe child abuse appears in court
generic police lights
16-year-old charged as adult with attempting to kill girlfriend in Shawano County

Latest News

The 79-foot tall Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives from Elkton, Md., is setup onto...
Home for the holidays: Rockefeller tree arrives in NYC
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws before an NFL football game against the...
Report: Rodgers meets return-to-play protocols
Milwaukee crash kills one teen, hospitalizes another
He said he's still sore and in shock after the train slammed into his delivery truck. (Source:...
Amazon driver survives after Amtrak train slams into truck, cutting it in half