1 injured following Green Bay house fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say one person is being evaluated after being injured in a Green Bay house fire late Saturday morning.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to the 500 block of Skyline Boulevard at 11:40 a.m. for a report of a house on fire.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the front and back of the home, as well as heavy fire coming from the back basement windows and door.

Officials say the basement suffered heavy fire damage, and there was heavy smoke damage throughout the home.

The fire department says one person was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated. Their name and age were not immediately released, and officials did not provide specifics about the injury.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, and officials estimate there was $200,000 in damage done.

Crews were at the scene for more than three hours. No firefighters were reported injured during the incident.

