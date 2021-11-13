Advertisement

1 injured, 4 displaced during Sheboygan fire

Fire officials say 4 people have been displaced following a fire early Saturday afternoon in Sheboygan.(Sheboygan Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials are continuing to investigate a fire that displaced four people Saturday afternoon in Sheboygan.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, crews were called to the 2000 block of S. 14th Street just before 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the second story of a building.

They were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Officials say they treated and released one person for minor injuries at the scene, and add they also saved two cats who were inside.

As of this time, the Red Cross is helping the four people who were displaced by the fire, which is estimated to have caused $80,000 in damage.

