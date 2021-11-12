Advertisement

Woman charged with dognapping in Green Bay

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay police officer was able to reunite a dog with its owner after a reported dognapping this week.

The victim said he met two homeless people and took them into his home near downtown Monday, cooking them dinner and letting them stay the night. He said the woman, identified as Amy Jupena, asked if she could take his dog, Luna, for a walk. She took the two-year-old dachshund and didn’t come back. He reported the theft on Tuesday.

Thursday, an officer noticed a woman walking a wiener dog on a leash downtown. The dog’s ID tag read “Luna” with the victim’s phone number. A microchip implant reader confirmed the dog’s ownership. A police officer said the owner was in tears and the dog was jumping excitedly when they were reunited.

According to the criminal complaint, Jupena, 32, said she ran into a cousin while walking the dog and lost track of time and didn’t mean to steal it. The dognapping charge is a misdemeanor carrying up to 9 months in prison and a $10,000 fine. She’s also charged with bail jumping, which threatens another 9 months in jail, because she was out on bond on an unrelated case of resisting or obstructing an officer.

