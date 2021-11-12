WATCHING FOR LIGHT SNOW SATURDAY NIGHT

Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy tonight. A few light showers or flakes remain possible through this evening... especially south of Green Bay. The cooler temperatures today will continue through this weekend. We’ll start Saturday around 30° with highs rising to near 40 degrees. A round of light snow should arrive at night.

A fast-moving storm system will bring slushy, wet snow into Sunday morning. For many, it will be our first accumulation of the season as an inch or two of snow seems reasonable. While many roads will be fine by the afternoon, travel could get slippery Sunday morning... especially west of the Fox Valley is where we could see some accumulations amount to a little over 2 inches. While the steady snow should be gone, it wouldn’t be surprising if there were a few leftover snowflakes around Lambeau Field during the Packers-Seahawks game.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy and blustery with temps in the 30s and a north wind gusting to 25 mph. Wind chills will hold close to 30° for most of the day. Skies may clear some at night, and lows will settle into the lower half of the 20s for Monday morning. We’ll see more sunshine Monday afternoon, and the wind will be weaker. Look for a high in the upper half of the 30s.

We’re looking at a brief warm-up for the middle of next week. Clouds will thicken on Tuesday as a breezy southwest wind kicks up. Morning lows will still be in the 20s, but we should get into the upper 40s by the afternoon. Tuesday night will also be mild with lows in the 30s. The wind and mild air continues Wednesday, but we should cool back down to end the work week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW/W 10-20 MPH

SUNDAY: N 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, cold, and brisk. Stray flakes? LOW: 30

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun... thicker clouds late. Blustery. Light snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Snow showers, mainly in the morning. A slushy inch or two is possible. Colder. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Milder, but breezy. A few showers? HIGH: 48 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Breezy and mostly cloudy, but likely dry. HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Blustery and cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a weaker wind. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 39

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.