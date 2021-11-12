SNOW SHOWERS TODAY... WITH MORE SNOW EARLY SUNDAY

Some folks will see their first flakes of the season today... Scattered snow showers may mix with light rain across eastern Wisconsin. A light slushy coating is possible on grassy surfaces, but the roads will just be damp to wet. Any stray flakes will fly away this evening as our recent weathermaker swirls away from us.

Colder air is blowing into the area on a brisk west-southwest breeze. Temperatures will hold in the upper-half of the 30s to near 40 degrees for most of your Friday.

Temperatures won’t be any warmer this weekend. Look for similar high temperatures with partly sunny skies on Saturday. Then, an “Alberta Clipper” disturbance will glide across the region Saturday night and into Sunday morning. It will likely give us about an inch of slushy snow across the area, which could make travel a little slippery Sunday morning. Thankfully, road conditions will improve sharply by the time the Packers kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if there were a few leftover snowflakes around Lambeau Field during the game.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 5-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: NW/W 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Snow showers, mixed with light rain. Much colder. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Broken clouds. Cold and brisk. Stray flakes in the evening? LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A bit blustery. Wet snow develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Snow showers, mainly in the morning. A slushy inch is possible. Colder. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Milder, but breezy. Showers at NIGHT? HIGH: 48 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 38

