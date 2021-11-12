Advertisement

SNOW SHOWERS TODAY... WITH MORE SNOW EARLY SUNDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some folks will see their first flakes of the season today... Scattered snow showers may mix with light rain across eastern Wisconsin. A light slushy coating is possible on grassy surfaces, but the roads will just be damp to wet. Any stray flakes will fly away this evening as our recent weathermaker swirls away from us.

Colder air is blowing into the area on a brisk west-southwest breeze. Temperatures will hold in the upper-half of the 30s to near 40 degrees for most of your Friday.

Temperatures won’t be any warmer this weekend. Look for similar high temperatures with partly sunny skies on Saturday. Then, an “Alberta Clipper” disturbance will glide across the region Saturday night and into Sunday morning. It will likely give us about an inch of slushy snow across the area, which could make travel a little slippery Sunday morning. Thankfully, road conditions will improve sharply by the time the Packers kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if there were a few leftover snowflakes around Lambeau Field during the game.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 5-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: NW/W 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Snow showers, mixed with light rain. Much colder. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Broken clouds. Cold and brisk. Stray flakes in the evening? LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A bit blustery. Wet snow develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Snow showers, mainly in the morning. A slushy inch is possible. Colder. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Milder, but breezy. Showers at NIGHT? HIGH: 48 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 38

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic police lights
16-year-old charged as adult with attempting to kill girlfriend in Shawano County
Green Bay police are investigating shooting on University Avenue.
Police: 1 arrested following University Avenue shooting, “rare and very dangerous gun” recovered
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Wisconsin reports over 3,000 COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a row
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Defense rests its case at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
FILE - Minnesota Vikings helmet is seen from the back during pregame warmups with the Vikings...
Vaccinated Vikings player hospitalized with COVID-19

Latest News

November 12 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking some snow
First Alert Weather
OCCASIONAL LIGHT SNOW ON FRIDAY
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: He said snow
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Blustery fall weather