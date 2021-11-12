Ripon, Lawrence fotoball game canceled due to COVID-19

Advertisement

By Eric Boynton
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s oldest football rivalry has been postponed for the second straight year due to COVID-19. Both Ripon College and Lawrence University announced this year’s meeting between the two schools was canceled due to protocols.

“COVID Protocols have made the game a no contest,” Ripon athletic director Ryan Kane said in a press release. “It will not affect either team’s record and is an unfortunate ending to what was an otherwise successful season for our team.”

“I, along with our players and coaches are disappointed that we won’t be able to continue the Ripon / Lawrence rivalry. It’s a game we all look forward to, and has provided great memories over the years,” Ripon College Head Football Coach Ron Ernst said in a press release by the school. “I want to thank our seniors for their unbelievable efforts, leadership, and character over the past four years, as well as our parents for their great support and following. This is a tough way to end the season, but we will move forward and look ahead to 2022.”

The rivalry between Ripon and Lawrence started back in 1893, and the two schools have met 119 times over the past 129 years. The teams met every year between 1945 and 2019 before the pandemic wiped out last season.

Ripon will finish the 2021 season with a 6-3 record, and Lawrence finishes at 2-7 on the year.

