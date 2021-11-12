Advertisement

Restaurant owner pleads guilty in federal drug case

Luis Morales
Luis Morales(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of several Fox Valley restaurants has been convicted in a federal drug case.

On Nov. 9, Luis A. Morales pleaded guilty to Count 1 in the indictment, Distribute Controlled Substances.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 17, 2022.

According to a criminal complaint, Morales, the owner of Mr. Taco and Savor Food & Spirits, had been trafficking cocaine since June 2019.

The complaint alleges Morales arranged for employees at the Mr. Taco restaurant in Kimberly to accept payments and distribute the illegal drug.

When law enforcement officers arrested Morales, they found more than two kilograms (almost 4 1/2 pounds) of cocaine in his home and in his vehicle, according to court documents.

Six other people were arrested and charged in the case.

The case was investigated or assisted by numerous local, state and federal agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration office in Green Bay; the Lake Winnebago MEG drug unit; Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation; the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Wisconsin National Guard counterdrug program; district attorney’s offices in Calumet, Fond du Lac and Outagamie counties; and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

