RAIN/MIX TODAY... SNOW POSSIBLE EARLY SUNDAY

Some folks saw their first flakes of the season this morning! Scattered light rain at times could mix with snow through the afternoon. This will keep roads damp and wet, but accumulation is not likely unless on grassy surfaces. Clouds will break apart briefly this evening, but we could still see some stray flakes overnight as our weathermaker continues to swirl away.

Colder air is blowing into the area on a brisk west-southwest breeze. Temperatures will hold in the upper-half of the 30s to near 40 degrees through the rest of the afternoon.

Temperatures won’t be any warmer this weekend. Look for similar high temperatures with partly sunny skies on Saturday. Clouds will thicken late in the day Saturday as an “Alberta Clipper” disturbance will glide across the region Saturday night and into Sunday morning. It will likely give us about an inch, give or take, of slushy snow across the area, which could make travel a little slippery Sunday morning. West of the Fox Valley is where we could see some accumulations amount to a little over 2″. Thankfully, road conditions will improve sharply by the time the Packers kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if there were a few leftover snowflakes around Lambeau Field during the game.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 5-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: NW/W 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Light rain showers mixed with snow. Much colder. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Broken clouds. Cold and brisk. Stray flakes? LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Clouds thicken late. Blustery. Wet snow develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Snow showers, mainly in the morning. A slushy inch (give or take) is possible. Colder. HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Milder, but breezy. Showers at NIGHT? HIGH: 48 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 39

