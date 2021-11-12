Preliminary NTSB report indicates plane went down in Oconto County on empty fuel tank

MAPLE VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - A plane that crashed in a corn field in Oconto County last month was running on an empty fuel tank, a report from the National Transportion Safety Board (NTSB) suggests. The NTSB released its preliminary report, which doesn’t draw conclusions about what caused the crash.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office began receiving calls about a plane descending near Kelly Lake a little after 6 P.M. on October 27. At about that time, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) was monitoring an “unresponsive, single engine general aviation aircraft” and two fighter jets were dispatched to escort it; the pilots reported the plane was flying low before they lost sight of it.

Searchers eventually found the plane based on calls from citizens and by pinging the pilot’s cellphone. The plane crashed along the 9000-block of Yatso Rd. in Maple Valley. The NTSB says the single-engine Beech went down with its landing gear and wing flaps retracted and skidded for about 150 feet in a corn field. It took substantial damage, and the pilot was found dead at the scene. He was a 67-year-old man from Grand Prairie, Texas.

The NTSB says the plane left Fort Worth Meacham Airport in Texas just before 2 P.M. and headed northeast. The pilot deviated as he approached a line of storms, then returned to a northeasterly course.

Just before 6 P.M., the plane climbed from 18,000 to 24,000 feet. The pilot didn’t respond to air traffic controllers. Twenty-five miles west of Green Bay, the plane started descending. Its course became erratic, the NTSB reports, and it suddenly turned west, then just as suddenly veered back to the northeast and began losing 1,000 feet per minute. The NTSB says data from the aircraft ended at 6:17 P.M. and 11 seconds.

The inspection of the plane at the scene found the fuel tanks intact. The cockpit fuel selector was set to the right tank. The right fuel tank was empty, while the left fuel tank had 35 gallons in it.

Initial examinations didn’t find any problems with the engines that could cause a loss of power, and the cockpit controls still worked for all of the plane’s control surfaces. The plane’s onboard oxygen system is still being inspected.

The NTSB’s initial report says a weather station 16 miles from the crash scene indicated conditions were clear and there were 10 10 miles of visibility when the plane went down.

