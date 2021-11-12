Police still looking for answers 15 years after Connie Boelter murder

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 15 years since the murder of Appleton woman Connie Boelter, and police are once again making an appeal for someone to come forward with information to help them solve the case.

On Nov. 15, 2006, Boelter, 56, was found murdered in her home on E. Northwood Drive. Police say she was beaten to death in that quiet neighborhood near Memorial Park.

Police say Boelter’s house showed no signs of a forced entry and there was no indication of a struggle. They believe she knew the person who killed her. Police were able to collect DNA evidence from the scene.

“Connie was a kind and gentle person. Her killer has not yet been found. Her family, along with the Appleton Police Department, are again seeking assistance in solving this horrific crime,” reads a statement from police.

Boelter worked at Wolf River Community Bank, and investigators named then bank president James Olson as a person of interest. Police say there was not enough evidence to arrest him or file charges in the case.

Connie’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in her murder.

In 2010, Connie’s case was featured on America’s Most Wanted. The case was also featured in a show on Investigation Discovery.

If you have information, contact Appleton Police at 920-832-5500. To remain anonymous email APDTips@appleton.org.

