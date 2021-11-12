Advertisement

Police still looking for answers 15 years after Connie Boelter murder

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 15 years since the murder of Appleton woman Connie Boelter, and police are once again making an appeal for someone to come forward with information to help them solve the case.

On Nov. 15, 2006, Boelter, 56, was found murdered in her home on E. Northwood Drive. Police say she was beaten to death in that quiet neighborhood near Memorial Park.

Police say Boelter’s house showed no signs of a forced entry and there was no indication of a struggle. They believe she knew the person who killed her. Police were able to collect DNA evidence from the scene.

“Connie was a kind and gentle person. Her killer has not yet been found. Her family, along with the Appleton Police Department, are again seeking assistance in solving this horrific crime,” reads a statement from police.

Boelter worked at Wolf River Community Bank, and investigators named then bank president James Olson as a person of interest. Police say there was not enough evidence to arrest him or file charges in the case.

Connie’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in her murder.

In 2010, Connie’s case was featured on America’s Most Wanted. The case was also featured in a show on Investigation Discovery.

If you have information, contact Appleton Police at 920-832-5500. To remain anonymous email APDTips@appleton.org.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic police lights
16-year-old charged as adult with attempting to kill girlfriend in Shawano County
Green Bay police are investigating shooting on University Avenue.
Police: 1 arrested following University Avenue shooting, “rare and very dangerous gun” recovered
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Wisconsin reports over 3,000 COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a row
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Defense rests its case at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
FILE - Minnesota Vikings helmet is seen from the back during pregame warmups with the Vikings...
Vaccinated Vikings player hospitalized with COVID-19

Latest News

November 12 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking some snow
Eco-friendly ornaments
WATCH: Day of PLAY for STEM
Alan Finch in Kewaunee County court
More charges filed in child abuse case
Appleton Christmas parade (WBAY photo)
Appleton Christmas parade to honor veterans