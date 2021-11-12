Packers defense quietly becoming elite unit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers defense makes a lot of plays. Just not at a lot of noise.

“There’s no point in sitting here and saying ‘look at what we doing,’ and ‘look what we’ve done,’ because we have to play that next game,” said safety Adrian Amos.

The Packers defense has quietly become one of the best units in the NFL. Now up to fifth in total defense, and holding opponents to 20 points a game, including 14.7 points per contest over the last three against the likes of Washington, Arizona, and Kansas City. The last two against quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray.

That’s a big jump from the 38 points Green Bay allowed in the debut of Joe Barry’s defense against Orleans in week one.

“We had a standard and we knew how much talent we had over there on the defense. We really want to hold that standard, so whatever it takes to get better, anybody, we’re all for it,” said safety Darnell Savage.

Green Bay is doing this with a different cast of characters as well, especially in the secondary. That’s with cornerbacks Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, and rookie Eric Stokes missing time.

Stokes stepped up a lot early in the season after injuries to Alexander and King, then missed the last game in Kansas City after suffering a knee injury during pregame.

Still the core of the defense in many spots is the same. Like the safeties for example with Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage holding down the Packers back end for the third straight year. Which has helped bring new players into the defense this year like cornerback Rasul Douglas, inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, and pass rusher Whitney Mercilus, just to name a few.

“Being around each other, knowing how to get to your teammates. Knowing how they think. The core of our secondary or defense been together for couple years now. It’s easier to bring someone else in because everyone’s already speaking the same language,” said Amos.

Another group that’s had a big impact on the defense is the inside linebackers. Campbell has been perhaps the team’s defensive MVP thus far with a team leading 89 tackles on the season. Now Krys Barnes is coming off what could be considered his best performance as a member of the Packers with a team leading nine tackles against Kansas City.

Not bad for a guy who took a back seat to Jaylon Smith when the veteran was signed earlier this season. Barnes just waited for his next shot, and made it count.

“I watched the film that I put out there, and I wasn’t happy with what I put out there starting the season a little bit. For me I just keep my head down and keep working. This past game I just wanted to go out there and show what I’ve been working on. Now it’s time to continue with that and be consistent with it,” said Krys Barnes.

