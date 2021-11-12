Advertisement

Light fixtures spark two fires at Two Rivers assisted living

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Light fixtures sparked two electrical fires at an assisted living in Two Rivers.

Fires were reported in the evening hours of Nov. 11, and the morning hours of Nov. 12, at Meadow View Assisted Living, 4606 Mishicot Rd.

The first fire was reported at 11:34 p.m. on Nov. 11. Crews were on scene for about 45 minutes.

The second fire was reported at 5:14 a.m. on Nov. 12. Crews were on scene for an hour and thirty minutes.

No one was hurt.

Two Rivers Fire Department says two separate light fixtures in an employee break room sparked the fires. Both fixtures had LED bulbs.

The first fire was put out with a fire extinguisher. During the second fire, a plastic part of the light fixture fell onto a plastic cart. The cart caught fire and fire spread to a wall in the break room. The sprinkler system extinguished the fire.

Staff from Meadow View evacuated the residents with help from Two Rivers Police. They were placed on a bus from Two Rivers Bus Company.

The fire department says the estimated cost of damage is $20,000.

