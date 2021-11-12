Kids to learn about eco-friendly STEM for America Recycles Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A group empowering kids with dyslexia is making eco-friendly ornaments to celebrate America Recycles Day.

Creative Kids Rock will be making ornaments out of recycled materials at the Day of PLAY at UWGB’s STEM Innovation Center. It’s happening Sunday, Nov. 14, 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

In addition to the recycled ornaments, kids can learn about woodworking, vehicle design, papermaking and cooking.

Creative Kids Rock was founded by Jayne Black. Jayne has dyslexia and works to empower children with dyslexia to help the environment by making art for a cause.

America Recycles Day is Nov. 15. CLICK HERE to learn more about how you can help keep America beautiful.

