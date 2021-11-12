Kewaunee County man accused of severe child abuse appears in court

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Luxemburg man walked in a Kewaunee County courtroom on Thursday bound by handcuffs.

Alan Finch, 33, sat across Kewaunee County District Attorney Andrew Peter Naze and Kewaunee County Circuit Court Judge Keith Mehn for his initial court appearance in charges related to a brutal child abuse case.

“Now Mr. Finch have you had an opportunity to review the criminal complaint in this matter?” Judge Mehn asked.

“Yes, your honor I have,” Finch responded. He waved his right to have his complaint read in court.

Finch was originally charged with three counts: physical abuse of a child, repeated acts intentionally causing great bodily harm, chronic neglect of a child, and causing mental harm to a child.

Yet on Thursday, Kewaunee County prosecutors tacked on two more charges: second degree reckless injury and aggravated battery.

Action 2 News is not identifying the child to protect the victim.

Several people were in the courtroom for Finch’s hearing with Finch at times staring back at them.

“Anyone want to make any statement? And is the court date that we’ve set acceptable to anyone who is affected by Marsy’s Law?” Judge Mehn said. “Several people in the court room but nobody has raised any issues, so nobody wants to say anything. Okay.”

According to Kewaunee County deputies, On October 5 investigators were alerted by a Green Bay hospital that a severely beaten child had to be flown to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Milwaukee.

The doctor told law enforcement he’d never seen any case this serious in his 25 years as a doctor, and said if the child survives, it is likely they won’t grow up to be a functioning adult.

Finch’s bond continues to be $250,000 and he’s due back in court on December 10 for a preliminary hearing.

His wife 35-year-old Dawn Jimenez will appear in court next week as she was charged with five felonies related to this incident.

