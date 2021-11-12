Green Bay pastor sentenced to probation in assault case plea deal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In a case Action 2 News has been following for more than a year, a Green Bay pastor learns his sentence today. Originally accused of sexually assaulting an employee, 64-year-old Manuelus Reacco reached a plea deal on a lesser misdemeanor charge.

Reacco is the founder of Transformation House which provides housing and substance abuse programs to help people transitioning out of homelessness, jail, and rehab. He was initially charged with fourth-degree sexual assault last year.

He pleaded no contest in August to disorderly conduct and was found guilty. In court documents, Reacco was said to have taken the victim on multiple tours of the Transformation House Facility. The complaint stated she felt “uncomfortable” since they “were visiting some very strange and isolated rooms.” Court records also said Reacco offered to buy her a bikini for her birthday and fondled her while hugging her.

“We can say it’s clear a situation arose where you allowed yourself to be in a situation that this could very well have happened,” presiding Judge Donald Zuidmulder of Brown County said on Friday.

Sentencing had to be rescheduled from last month when Reacco failed to show up in court.

Today, the judge decided on one year of probation. Many friends, family, and colleagues or Reacco’s were in court but did not give statements after the judge offered to open up the floor to both sides.

“It was very frustrating,” defense attorney Heather Richmond said about not sharing statements from community members. “My client is a very big contributor to the community. He does a lot of things that benefit the community. It’s unfortunate that this has put a black mark on his reputation because he is a really good person.”

Prosecutors declined comment after sentencing.

During his year of probation, Reacco is not allowed to contact directly or indirectly parties involved with this case, including the victim.

