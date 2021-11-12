Day spent giving thanks to veterans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many area companies and organizations held events Thursday, on Veterans Day, to recognize those who served our country. Across Northeast Wisconsin, many took the time to thank veterans for their sacrifices.

Army National Guard officer Matthew Hipp was the keynote speaker at the tribute held by the Fox Valley Veterans Council at the Outagamie County courthouse in Appleton. The non-profit provides emergency funding for basic needs to area veterans, those still serving, their depends and survivors.

“Perhaps because the original Armistice Day did not end in lasting peace, our focus on this day shifted from a historic armistice, which ended World War I, to the men and women who put on the uniform of our nation’s military forces,” said Hipp.

“Each service member joins an organization larger than themselves and takes an oath to serve in peace and in war -- possibly at the cost of their life, but certainly a cost to their families. Often that cost was measured in first steps, first words, birthdays, graduations weddings and anniversaries. There is a commitment deep in the heart of our service members to do what it takes to accomplish the mission, and it’s this commitment in our veterans that has led to victory for our nation over the years,” he said.

Green Bay police showed their support with a special lunch at the veterans manor on St. Anthony Dr.

”This really pulls at the heartstrings, and it really kind of makes you think that these people gave a lot for us, people that we’ve never even known, and people we may never know,” Police Commander Kevin Warych said.

Aegis Financial held an open event at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh that included breakfast, presentation of colors and two featured speakers.

“I think its important for us to recognize our veterans. It seems today that they don’t get enough recognition for what they do and putting their lives on the line for us on a daily basis,” Aegis Financial president Matt Bowman expressed.

Those in attendance also saw a presentation of the Kewaskum 9/11 memorial which holds a piece of the World Trade Center towers that fell 20 years ago in New York.

Organizers of the Oshkosh event hope to raise awareness and educate communities about veterans’ dedication.

