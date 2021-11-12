Appleton Police continue to work Connie Boelter’s 15 year old murder case

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday marks 15 years since Connie Boelter was found dead in her Appleton home. Police determined the 56 year old, mother and grandmother, was murdered. The case remains unsolved.

Appleton Police recently took to social media to bring the community’s attention back to the unsolved murder of Connie Boelter. The Appleton woman was found beaten to death in her East Northwood Drive home, on November 15, 2006.

In the past decade and a half, Appleton Police have worked with state and federal officials, to solve this crime, but they’re still asking for the public’s help. “We wanted to remind the community that crimes are solved with good police work, with evidence, but we also need the community to provide information. Many crimes are solved with support and information from the community and this is one way of reminding people that it’s important for them to share information, if anyone has information that would help up further the investigation,” says Sgt. Chue Thao.

It was about five years ago when Action 2 News first reported police named Boelter’s boss, James Olson, the former president of Wolf River Community Bank in Hortonville - as a person of interest in her death. Police were also looking for information on a 1996, dark green Ford Taurus, registered to Olson, that was seen near Boelter’s house prior to her murder.

Investigators tell Action 2 News Olson hasn’t been excluded as a person of interest, but they’ve also developed some additional leads. Sgt. Thao adds, “We have continued to work with other names as well. We have traveled across the Midwest to Michigan, Upper Michigan, other place to talk to people, to interview people. I can’t share those names with you, but that’s why I wanted to remind people that 15 years later they can call us with information. We’re willing to go anywhere to talk to people and follow up on leads.”

Appleton Police say they have multiple investigators working on this cold case, every day, and they feel closer today to solving the crime, than before. According to Sgt. Thao, “I have high hope that it’s a matter of just one piece of information, two piece of information that we can resolve this case, that we can find the killer.”

Appleton Police continue to encourage anyone with information about this case to give them a call at 920-832-5500. If you have information but would prefer to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted on the department’s website or emails can be sent to PDTips@appleton.org.

