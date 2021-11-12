Advertisement

Appleton Christmas parade to honor veterans

Appleton Christmas parade (WBAY photo)
Appleton Christmas parade (WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - After an absence last year due to the pandemic, Appleton’s Christmas parade will return November 23rd, with a special emphasis on honoring veterans and those on active duty.

The event has a theme of honoring area superheroes, with local veterans at the top of the list.

“Right now we have about fifty veterans and we’re looking to hopefully max that out at a hundred if not hopefully more, the more the merrier because we want to be able to honor them as much as we can,” said Eric Stadler, Scarlet Guard American Legion Color Guard, and organizer of the parade.

While veterans will have their own unit to march together in, other superheroes like first responders, and health care workers will also be honored, as the parade returns for the first time since the pandemic.

John Oakley is among those, who signed up to participate.

“While I don’t consider myself a superhero, nor do I believe most vets do, there is something to be said about those people that are willing to sacrifice for the betterment or preservation of others,” said Oakley, a veteran from Appleton.

The nighttime parade is the largest of it’s kind in the upper Midwest, typically drawing more than 80 thousand people.

While the veterans who march, will be in the spotlight, organizers say there’s another group they hope the crowd will reflect on.

“We have to remember our troops that are away from their families and those families that are without them this holiday season as they defend our freedoms,” added Stadler.

If you’re a veteran and would like to sign-up, the deadline to do so is November 22nd, the day before the parade.

You can call Stadler at (920) 450-6907, or email eric.stadler1@gmail.com

