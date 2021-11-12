Antigo man charged with mother’s murder will head to trial

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The 38-year-old Antigo man charged with his mother’s death waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday shortly before the hearing was scheduled to begin.

Derek Goplin is charged with killing his mother on Halloween. Her body was found the next day during a welfare check from police. Police say Susan Reese, 63, died of stab wounds.

Goplin is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Friday his attorney filed a motion for a change of venue. That means if the case heads to trial there is the potential the trial would be held in a different county. Judge John Rhode did not rule on the motion Friday.

Goplin was arrested on Nov. 3 in Racine County-- three days after his mother was killed in her Antigo home. He was transported back to Antigo Friday afternoon and is expected to be formally charged during his initial appearance at 1 p.m.

In a press conference on Nov. 4, Captain Dan Duley with the Antigo Police Department said a person saw Goplin at a boat landing in Racine County. That person thought Goplin looked ill and took him to a hospital. Goplin was later identified at a hospital in Burlington and was taken into custody. He is currently in the Racine County Jail. Duley said Goplin will be interviewed by investigators in Racine County Thursday morning before returning to Langlade County.

Court documents state a surveillance camera captured Goplin and another witness leaving Reese’s home on Halloween. NewsChannel 7 is choosing not to identify that witness to protect their identity.

Officers conducted a sweep of the home, finding a folding knife with blood and hair on it. They also noted the victim had defensive wounds.

A judge ruled there is enough evidence for the case to head trial. Goplin is expected to enter a plea to his charges on Dec. 17.

