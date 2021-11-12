Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Weather balloons

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Weather balloons are an important tool for learning about what’s happening in the planet’s atmosphere.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, severe weather specialist Brad explains how weather balloons work and some of the weather instruments they carry aloft with them, and how the data we get from them affect daily forecasts.

Plus, a quick update on the Mars helicopter -- something else going up, up and away.

