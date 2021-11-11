Wisconsin reports over 3,000 COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a row

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported more than 3,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 virus cases Thursday. It’s the third straight day over 3,000, which hasn’t happened since the week of September 12.

The DHS says there were 3,626 confirmed cases, which is the highest one-day increase in our records since October 5. We’re excluding reports on Mondays, which are comprehensive totals of new cases since Friday. The 7-day average jumped again from 2,453 cases per day to 2,576. We’re averaging almost 500 additional cases per day compared to one week ago. We’re at the highest average since October 8. Waupaca County passed 7,000 cases, equivalent to 13.7% of its population, or 2 cases for every 15 residents.

The positivity rate is up to 9.7%. That’s the average percentage of tests that came back positive over the past 7-day period. We’re seeing the highest positivity rates since January. An update on the DHS COVID-19 website shows the 7-day positivity rate for November 9 was 9.9% -- almost 1 in 10 test confirming the COVID-19 virus in the prior week.

Twelve more COVID-19 deaths were reported to the DHS. That’s the fewest reported on a weekday since October 15 (again, excluding Mondays, because the state doesn’t publish numbers on weekends). That helped bring the 7-day average down from 15 to 13 deaths per day. Manitowoc and Outagamie counties each reported 1 death. County-by-county case and death totals are reported at the end of this article each day.

There were 154 hospitalizations for COVID-19 care since Wednesday. By our calculations, Wisconsin is averaging 115 admissions daily for COVID-19. However, with the growing number of positives, the percentage of people requiring hospitalization slipped another notch to 5.34% of all cases dating back to February 5, 2020.

Wednesday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,071 COVID-19 patients were still in hospitals, with 277 in ICU. This included 141 patients, with 37 in ICU, in Northeast health care region hospitals. Fox Valley hospitals had 90 COVID-19 patients, 12 in ICU. We’ll get today’s patient numbers after 3:30 P.M.

As we reported Wednesday, the DHS said virus activity is “critically high” in 8 counties, twice as many as the past two weeks; the list includes Marinette County. Two counties have “high” activity (there were 3 the past two weeks); one of them is Menominee County. The other 62 counties have “very high” activity. No counties have “moderate” or “low” virus activity. These labels are based on the number of new cases per capita over the last two weeks and whether daily case numbers went up, down, or showed no significant change in the past 7 days.

The DHS says case numbers are on an upward trajectory in 33 counties and showed no significant change in the other 39. In WBAY’s viewing area:

Counties with a growing number of cases: Brown, Dodge, Forence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Outagamie, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Winnebago

Counties with no significant change in case numbers: Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Waushara

The other counties with critically high activity are Barron, Douglas, Polk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Washburn in northwestern Wisconsin, and Marquette County in central Wisconsin. Dane County maintained its “high” virus activity label from last week.

VACCINATIONS

We reported Tuesday that the DHS vaccine data website showed more than 7 million vaccine doses were administered in the state. Wednesday, the website revised that number back to 6,530,794, which was the total reported last Friday. We now know that huge increase of 500,000 doses was a mistake that counted booster shots administered.

The Department of Health Services tells Action 2 News that updates from vaccinators inadvertently included counts of booster shots beyond the total number of completed vaccine series -- which is one Johnson & Johnson shot or two shots of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. This explains why the number of total doses administered changed but the number of people getting at least one dose or completing their vaccinations did not.

The Department of Health Services said vaccination numbers will be updated tomorrow (Friday). We’ll resume our updates of vaccination rates by age group and county when the state publishes those numbers. We anticipate this will include numbers of 5- to 11-year-olds, who became eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations last week.

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS

Brown County Public Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 5 to 18 on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 3:30 to 5:30 P.M. at the Neville Public Museum. Children ages 5 through 11 will receive the pediatric dose of Pfizer vaccine.

The City of De Pere Health Department announced two pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 through 11 at De Pere Community Center on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and Tuesday, Nov. 16. Follow-up vaccinations will be given on Dec. 1 and Dec. 7, respectively. These vaccine clinics are by appointment only.

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

Oconto County Public Health plans several booster dose vaccine clinics in November. The booster is available to anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and meet certain eligibility requirements: 65 years or older, or adults who work or live in high-risk settings, live in long-term care settings, or have underlying medical conditions. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (920) 834-6846. The appointment line is available weekdays from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. until all appointments are filled. Don’t leave a message; call again.

Bellin Health is offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, it’s offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through a MyBellinHealth account or by calling 920-445-7313.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton holds both testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site offers walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

ThedaCare announced mobile testing clinics for the next two weeks. All of the clinics offer rapid testing, with most results within 15 minutes, and the more accurate PCR testing, with most results in 24 to 48 hours. Rapid testing ends 30 minutes before the clinic closes.

Thursday, Nov. 11, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Thursday, Nov. 11, 8 A.M.-4:30 P.M.: ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose, 601 Grove Ave.

Friday, Nov. 12, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Friday, Nov. 12, 8 .AM.-4 P.M.: Markesan City Hall, 150 S. Bridge St.

Monday, Nov. 15, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha

Monday, Nov. 15, 8 A.M.-4 P.M.: Waushara County Fairgrounds, 513 S. Fair St., Wautoma

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 8 .AM.-4 P.M.: Markesan City Hall, 150 S. Bridge St.

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha

Wednesday, Nov. 17 8 A.M.-4:30 P.M.: New Life Assembly of God Church, 612 E. North St., Plainfield

Thursday, Nov. 18, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Thursday, Nov. 18, 8 A.M.-4:30 P.M.: ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose, 601 Grove Ave.

Friday, Nov. 19, 8 A.M.-5 P.M.: Guardian Building, 2300 E. Capitol Dr., Appleton

Friday, Nov. 19, 8 .AM.-4 P.M.: Markesan City Hall, 150 S. Bridge St.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 41,852 cases (+147) (277 deaths)

Calumet – 7,509 cases (+33) (56 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,155 cases (67 deaths)

Dodge – 15,291 cases (+89) (204 deaths)

Door – 3,670 cases (+13) (34 deaths)

Florence - 553 cases (+1) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 17,406 cases (+37) (153 deaths)

Forest - 1,450 cases (+3) (29 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,470 cases (25 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,581 cases (+15) (29 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,393 cases (50 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,089 cases (+9) (32 deaths)

Langlade - 3,139 cases (+21) (41 deaths)

Manitowoc – 10,569 cases (+94) (89 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 6,274 cases (+41) (72 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,659 cases (47 deaths)

Menominee – 959 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,204 cases (+20) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 26,484 cases (+108) (251 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 6,318 cases (+24) (79 deaths)

Sheboygan – 17,711 cases (+78) (171 deaths)

Waupaca – 7,008 cases (+34) (144 deaths)

Waushara – 3,156 cases (+9) (48 deaths)

Winnebago – 24,334 222 cases (+112) (247 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

